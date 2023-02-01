Blanco Brown Hopes "I'll Never" Is The Wedding Song of the Season, Hopes It Reminds People To Love Themselves

Just call him the wedding singer.

Blanco Brown is known for his chart-busting 12-week No. 1 hit "The Git Up," a positive, groovy up-tempo engineered to get people on the dancefloor. Brown had much the same thing in mind when he wrote his new ballad, "I'll Never." But this time, he had weddings with dancefloors in mind instead of clubs.

"There are a lot of couples that are together, and in order to keep the house down, a lot of people do business, and they travel," Brown said. "They are saying when I'm not around, you at least know a thing or two. I'll never stop loving you. I'll be back home, baby."

The romantic, soulful ballad is rich with country instrumentation and opens with a distinct fiddle refrain. The lyrics communicate a poignant message outside of the expected. Brown wants listeners to know that sometimes they have to remember how to love themselves before they can give their heart to someone else.

"The premise is about finding someone and loving them the way they need to be loved, not the way that you only want to love them," he explained. "Even if that means looking in the mirror and learning to love yourself a little bit more. Oftentimes, we overlook ourselves and try to start loving somebody else, but that's backward. So, you gotta learn to love you first. And that's exactly why I wrote this song."

Brown said that when he was writing "I'll Never," he wanted to make sure it didn't sound like anything that was already on the radio. He didn't have a process other than ensuring the melody was completely original.

"Whatever comes to me, it's what I roll with," he said. "A lot of times, I see people create music; they listen to cover tunes or songs that they want to sound similar. Then they go make something close to it. I've never done my process that way. You listen to 'The Git Up,' and it sounds like no record, and no record sounds like it afterward."

The Atlanta native said that people who create music just to sell it had lost the art of what it means to express themselves. Brown feels fortunate that his parents, grandparents and extended family taught him that "expressing yourself is a beautiful thing."