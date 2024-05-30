Alan Jackson Announces New Dates on Final Tour, LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD

Alan Jackson isn’t done quite yet.

The beloved Country Music Hall of Famer revealed in 2021 he had previously been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a group of genetic neurological disorders that lead to nerve damage.

At the time, he wasn’t sure how long he’d be able to play concerts, but he wanted to try.

Thursday morning, he revealed plans to continue his LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD tour, which he launched in 2022. The 2024-2025 version of Jackson’s expedition currently includes 10 arenas in Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and more.

He promises to play everyone’s favorite Alan Jackson hits.

“Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love,” Jackson said. “I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call.”

As the tour title, Last Call, states, the tour represents fans’ last chance to see Jackson on stage as he continues to live with Charcot-Marie-Tooth.