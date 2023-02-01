Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn at 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday

The 65th Grammy Awards will celebrate music of all genres on Sunday but Kacey Musgraves is going to be on hand to make sure country queen Loretta Lynn will be remembered in the most special way.

CBS confirmed that Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn during the show’s in-memoriam segment.

In addition, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor Christine McVie with "Songbird"; and Maverick City Music and Quavo will deliver "Without You" to remember Takeoff.

Musgraves said in 2019 that Lynn and Dolly Parton were among her biggest influences.

"Not just because of their remarkable appearances but because of the substance that they infused into their songs," Musgraves said backstage at the 2019 ACM Awards. "I don't take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me. I grew up singing all their songs. They're ingrained in my brain. It's really important to me."

Musgraves performed with Lynn at the 2014 CMA Awards and said in 217 at The Country Music Hall of Fame that she related to Lynn’s “sassiness the most and her ability to look around and observe life around her.”

“She infuses humor and sarcasm, which I always appreciate,” Musgraves said. “And I also relate to Loretta’s love of rhinestones.”