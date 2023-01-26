WATCH: Conner Smith Releases Romantic Music Video For Single "Take It Slow"

Breakout star Conner Smith has a new love interest, but has decided to "Take It Slow."

The country crooner may be a twenty-something, but his tender ballad "Take It Slow" proves that he has an old storytelling soul. Smith recently released (Jan. 25) a heartfelt music video for the romantic single that has already amassed nearly 100 million streams.

The cinematic clip begins with Smith embracing every moment with his new lover, as he picks her up from a cabin tucked away in the countryside. While driving down a dirt road in a fire-red pickup truck, the two flirt with one another – displaying the pure bliss of a new relationship.

As Smith delivers the relatable lyrics, he brings his brunette beauty on a picnic and fishing. When the mystery girl cracks open a cold beer lakeside, Smith gives a soft smirk that speaks volumes.

"And you said, 'Take it slow, I know a backroad, we can find a spot to be alone | We can sway back and forth to what's on the radio' | 'Cause you said that you were all mine, innocent look in your eye | Nothing but time, kiss me all night and let's just take it slow," sings Smith showcasing his modern-country twang. "Nowhere to be, nowhere to go | Don't wanna leave, can't take you home."

The free-spirited video ends with the couple having a water fight and kissing in the lake. Their undeniable chemistry transcends through the screen, leaving country fans almost to feel their passionate connection.

"It's been special to see what 'Take It Slow' has become," shared Smith. "I'm thankful to the team for helping me bring it to life with this video and excited for everyone to continue connecting with the song."

Smith co-wrote the chart-climbing track alongside country artist Ryan Hurd and esteemed songsmith Mark Trussell. The acoustic guitar and drum-soaked melody push Smith's country-pop sound to the forefront – unintentionally ensuring his promising future at country radio.

"I wrote that song with Ryan Hurd and Mark Trussell. I had the title, 'Take It Slow.' That was kind of the idea for me: 'Let's do a fun, upbeat song called 'Take It Slow,'" Smith recalled to Apple Music. "We just started singing melodies, and it fell out and really felt special right off the bat. When I got back the demo, it was so stripped, and just really cool and something we hadn't done before. I love the simple yet descriptive imagery. It's cool and mysterious, and all that," he added.

Although Smith scored a publishing deal at 16, he most recently was propelled into the spotlight. His Zach Crowell-produced 2022 debut project, "Didn't Go Too Far" placed the vocalist on radars nationwide. The 12-song collection includes – the gameday anthem "I Hate Alabama," "College Town," "Learn From It," and more.

The budding artist is slated to pull from his wildly popular catalog on his first-ever headlining tour. Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson would serve as direct support on the If I Went To College Tour for select dates. The must-see run will kick off on Feb. 9 at Joe's Live in Rosemont, IL. Tickets are available for purchase, here.

IF I WENT TO COLLEGE TOUR DATES

February 9 | Rosemont, IL – Joe's Live^

February 10 | Medina, OH – Thirsty Cowboy^

February 11 | West Peoria, IL – Crusens +

February 23 | Oxford, MS – Proud Larry's+

February 24 | College Station, TX – Hurricane Harrys

March 30 | Statesboro, GA – The Blue Room+

March 31 | Auburn, AL – 17-16 Bar+

April 1 | Tuscaloosa, AL – Gallettes+

April 14 | Rome, GA – Peaches^

April 20 | Starkville, MS – Rick's Café+

April 21 | Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge+

April 22 | Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club+

April 27 | Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine^

April 28 | Nashville, TN – Exit In^

+ Mackenzie Carpenter