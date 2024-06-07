CMT Roundup: New Music From Shawna Thompson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and more

It's CMA Fest week in Nashville, possibly the busiest country music week of the year in Nashville. There are multiple stages set up around Music City's famed Lower Broadway and dozens of performances happening every day But, that wasn't enough for some of the day's biggest stars. Many of country music's most-known names also put out new music this week. Hear the latest from Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs and more in CMT's Roundup playlist.

Luke Combs, “The Man He Sees In Me”: “To my boys, first and foremost, I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man, I’m sure, but, dang, we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road, I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

Thomas Rhett, “Gone Country”: “‘Gone Country’ is out! I can’t wait to play this one out on the road. It's about to be an awesome summer!” Thomas Rhett said.

Shawna Thompson, “Burn It Down”: “‘Burn It Down' has a certain swagger to it; it's deeply rooted in the honky-tonk scene where I spent so much time with my dad, tagging along everywhere he played,” Shawna explains. "This song is special because it captures the essence of the entire album and boldly states who I am. It’s not just music; it’s a declaration of my identity and my heritage in country music."

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, “All I Wanna Do Is Drink”: “’All I Wanna Do Is Drink’ will be your favorite drinking song of the summer,” Rogers says without hesitation. “Mark my words or the beers are on Wade.”

Levi Hummon, “Make It Love”:“I’ve been performing the song for years, and it opened so many doors for me as an artist, but I never released it, and it never went away. When Kevin Jonas Sr. heard it for the first time, he told me we had to revisit the song, and with Andrew’s passing, he knew how important it was to get it right. Eric Arjes crushed the song's production and added real strings to make it even better. It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, and I’m so excited for the world to hear it.”

Albums out this week: