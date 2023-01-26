Luke Bryan Apologizes To Dustin Lynch After Sarcastic Introduction At Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan is receiving backlash after his shocking introduction for Dustin Lynch at Crash My Playa music festival in Cancún, Mexico.

The “American Idol” judge turned to social media Wednesday (Jan. 25) to issue a public apology regarding the offensive remarks he made on stage that offended a handful of ticket holders. Before Bryan and Lynch shared the spotlight at the four-day concert, the “One Margarita” singer gave his “ good friend” a weird welcome to the stage.

“No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman,” said Bryan.

Following their set on Sunday (Jan. 22) evening – fan-captured videos of the moment spread on the internet like wildfire, forcing Bryan to address the liquor-induced rant.

While one TikTok user labeled the speech “not cool,” another pointed out that the introduction was “uncalled-for.”

Bryan broke his silence on his personal Instagram story, where he tagged Lynch and apologized to festival-goers for his “sarcastic” behavior. The platinum-selling artist filmed himself while duck hunting in a flooded cornfield.

“Just saw where people are starting to chat about my introduction of Dustin Lynch,” uttered Bryan. “Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet. No one respects him more than I do, and that night at Playa, Sunday night, the last night I get everybody out, and my introduction of him was complete sarcasm.”

He continued to acknowledge his outrageous choice of words.

“Those words we so absurd,” he admitted. “I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously, some people didn’t. I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good, and I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm. It’s been going on like that down there for years. We’ll see y’all next year. Go download Dustin’s new single [‘Stars Like Confetti’]. Love Y’all.”

It didn’t take long for Lynch to accept Bryan’s apology.

“Thx for the call, love ya bro,” the chart-topping artist wrote on Instagram. “All good. We had a lot of fun down there again with the pirates.”

While down in sunny Mexico, Lynch and Bryan tackled a rowdy rendition of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” Before the collaboration, Lynch hosted one of his signature pool parties at the AAA Four Diamond awarded hotel, Moon Palace.