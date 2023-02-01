Willie Nelson Follows Dolly Parton, Receives Nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton and country music worked out so well for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 that the organization thought it would loop in the possibility of adding more country music royalty to its ranks in 2023.

Fourteen artists were announced Wednesday morning as 2023 nominees – including country music stalwart Willie Nelson.

Other nominees include Sheryl Crow, George Michael, The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Kate Bush and Joy Division/New Order.

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

An artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, or by 1998, to be eligible for nomination. Elliott and The White Stripes won inclusion the first year they were eligible. Crow, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon and Joy Division/New Order are also first-time nominees.

Nelson's inclusion comes in a milestone year for the artist, who will turn 90 in April. He will celebrate his nine decades on earth with an all-star concert in Los Angeles.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday will feature Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley and more.

"I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course the fans who made this all possible," Nelson said. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

The event is set for April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and is billed as one of the most significant music events of the year.

Whether or not he'll receive a gift-wrapped induction for his big day is in the hands of Rock Hall voters. More than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members weigh in the votes and consider the artists' musical influence on others, the length and depth of their career and more.