Dolly Parton Reveals Family Album and Docuseries - "Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables"

Dolly Parton is making her country music business even more of a family affair in the coming months as she prepares to release "Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables" on November 15.

Fans can preorder the package beginning June 21, the same day the track list will be revealed and two instant grat tracks are set to be released.

The project will be available through streaming services, on vinyl and CD. A parallel docuseries is also in production.

"I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams," Parton said in a statement. "My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years, helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members, past and present, who have inspired me along this journey. I am honored to spotlight our families' musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA."

"Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables" will highlight both sides of Parton's family – the Partons and her mother's side, the Owens. The collection will follow the family's origin from the 1600s in the United Kingdom to their Great Smoky Mountain home in Sevier County, Tennessee.

Parton's cousin, Richie Owens, produced the project that showcases how the family's heritage has been preserved in Appalachian music and culture.

Generations of Parton's family members perform on the album, including voices of her family members that have passed away.

The docuseries covers the family's journey from the UK to East Tennessee and includes interviews with family members.