Cole Swindell Shares Story Behind Writing His Wedding Song "Forever To Me"

Cole Swindell had yet to write a song for his wedding when he set out toward Texas with songwriters Greylan James and Rocky Block. He had a show the night before the National Championship game, so he thought he'd write some songs, play some music, and watch some football.

However, he was so excited about "Forever to Me" when he, James and Block started writing it, that he was willing to miss the big game to finish it.

Swindell remembers he and the other men wrote one song on the way to Texas. The next night after his show, they started trying to write a song for his wedding. Swindell said he had written many love songs lately, but none exactly right for his upcoming nuptials to Courtney Little.

"We were just talking, and somehow I ended up saying that Courtney, I was like, 'She's forever to me,'" Swindell said. "And they just both looked at each other, and I'm usually the one that catches things like that. But they both looked at each other and just were like, 'That's it. That's what it's got to be, 'Forever to Me.'"

"Forever to Me" is out now and is the first single from Swindell's forthcoming fifth studio album.

Swindell said the men worked on "Forever to Me" so late into the night that they went to bed the next morning. They got up, started writing again, and kept going until they were nearly late to the National Championship game.

"I was like, 'I don't care if I miss this game," Swindell said. "I don't have a dog in the fight. I just wanted to go watch some football.' I remember telling people in the suite, 'I just wrote one of my favorite songs; that's probably going to be my wedding song.' Pretty crazy, crazy story, but that's how some of the favorite songs happen. You just got to be present."

Swindell remembers that everyone was "freaking out" when they finished the song. He's addicted to the feeling he gets when coming up with lines for a song and can't wait to share them with other people.