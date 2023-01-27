Miranda Lambert Celebrates Four Years Of Marriage With Her “Main Squeeze” In Paradise

It’s officially been four years since Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, tied the knot.

The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer took to social media this week to share a string of photos from their anniversary getaway. Although the happy couple has not revealed where they are in the world, their radiating smiles in the Instagram carousel confirm they are on island time.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕,” wrote Lambert in the caption. “Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠,” she added.

The snapshots showcase their endless love for one another, as the GRAMMY winner holds up her massive wedding ring for the camera. McLoughlin sported a pink flamingo tank top for the majority of the photographs, until he ripped off his shirt to display his washboard abs. The platinum-selling artist tucked herself behind her hunky husband, to display his attention-grabbing physique.

Close industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

“Happy Anniversary!!!!❤️,” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild. “ Adore you two! Love your love 💕 Happy Anni ya rascals,” shared actress Michelle Monaghan. “Hotties,” added Brian Kelley’s wife, Brittney Kelley.

The former NYPD officer turned to his personal account to share the sentimental milestone. The tribute post includes a handful of precious vacation pictures, including Lambert rocking a gigantic sombrero.

“4 years down and a lifetime to go,” shared McLoughlin. “Happy anniversary @mirandalambert @mirandalambert❤️❤️.”

The lovebirds first met in 2018, when she was performing on “Good Morning America” with the Pistol Annies. At the time, McLoughlin was working as security. Lambert told the New York Times that she was ready to date again after former boyfriend Anderson East, and the Pistol Annies invited McLoughlin backstage to watch the show.

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back,” she told the publication. “They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’”

A year after the encounter, the two secretly got married in 2019. The vocalist shared the news around Valentine’s Day and gave fans a sneak peek inside their private ceremony. The couple held the low-key affair at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Following her failed marriage with country hitmaker Blake Shelton, she wanted to keep the special day small.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” the singer-songwriter told PEOPLE. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”