Randy Rogers Shares Hilarious Encounter With George Strait: "Rolled His Eyes And Walked Off"

Randy Rogers attempted to make small talk with George Strait, but the conversation did not end well.

The Texas troubadour recently joined Tracy Lawrence on his star-studded podcast "TL's Road House" and shared a hilarious encounter he had with the king of country music. Lawrence released (Jan. 24) a short sound bite from the episode, destined to get country fans bending over laughing.

The video opens up with Rogers reminiscing on the show of "his life," when he opened for Willie Nelson and Strait at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Rogers said that christening the prestigious venue along with the legends was an accomplishment in itself.

"The show of my life. The George Strait, Willie Nelson opener in Austin, Texas – brand new arena. Did it two nights – Friday and Saturday," explained Rogers, full of excitement. "Saturday night, I got done, and I laid on the floor, and I cried. If you would've told 15-year-old me that was going to happen one day… I'm a 44-year-old man. I was moved."

Rogers continued to point out that the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity made him "nervous." Lawrence assured the singer that his feelings were more than valid, as he still gets nervous around Strait.

"I still get nervous around George," said Lawrence. "I do, man. I looked up to him since I was a little kid. He has influenced so many of us," he added.

Rogers mentioned that he participates in Strait's annual Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert each year. The fundraiser supports injured men and women serving in the armed forces. In early November, Strait's golf outing raised $2.4 million for the Feherty's Troops First Foundation in partnership with longtime friend and businessman Tom Cusick.

"We do his golf tournament every year in Vaqueros del Mar, it's for the wounded warriors, and it's such a great event," shared Rogers. "But it's a long event. It starts Sunday, and you don't leave until Wednesday. And there's Código on every hole. It's just tequila heaven…constantly."

Lawrence clarified that Código 1530 is Strait's tequila brand. Rogers confessed that he was unaware of this tiny, but vital piece of information. With a dash of liquid courage, Rogers approached the icon on the course to compliment his company.

"I remember, I walked up to him one tournament, and I was like, 'Hey, George.' Cuz I don't know what to say to George, right. I was like, 'Hey, man…I really like your tequila. The Rosé."

Without hesitation, Strait was quick to correct the singer-songwriter.

"He goes, 'It's Rosa…Randy.' Just rolled his eyes and walked off," recalled Rogers while laughing. "I was like, 'Sh*t. I'm stupid.' There was my moment…there was my moment. I just blew it. But, that's what's cool about George, he just rolled his eyes and walked off."

With a smile, Lawrence reiterated that rosé is a fine wine, not tequila.

The 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award recipient launched his first-ever podcast in late September. The trial episode features cross-country star Jelly Roll. To date, Lawrence sat down with Dustin lynch, Jason Aldean, Alexandra Kay, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Travis Denning, Chase Rice, and many more in his tour bus.

"There are so many artists and people in the industry that I've wanted to sit down with – ultimately, I just wanted the chance to get to know my peers," Lawrence previously told Music Row. "It's definitely a learning curve putting this podcast together. Cameras have fallen for sure, but we've made some good adjustments after getting a few in the can."