WATCH: Meg McRee Enlists Lainey Wilson To Cowrite New Song and Help Direct Music Video

Country newcomer Meg McRee had some help from a famous friend on her new song and video "Tried & True." McRee co-wrote the song with Lainey Wilson, Andrew Petroff and Harper O'Neill, and Wilson co-directed the video with Mandelyn Monchick.

"We had some off days in California staying at a ranch, and they decided to shoot the video there in one single take," McRee said. "Mandelyn and Lainey both directed the whole video while the entire camp was there watching."

McRee explains the song is about Ben, her boyfriend, and tells the "story of us in a long continuous single take."

She hopes the video makes people laugh and that the visuals depict the song.

"(I was) excited and laughed so hard because it was Ben and I acting, and we are not actors," she said of how she felt the first time she saw the video.

McRee graduated from Vanderbilt University on a full scholarship but swapped her prestigious degree to chase life as a songwriter. So far, it's working out. She signed her first publishing deal at Hang Your Hat, a joint venture with Concord Music Publishing and hit songwriter Hillary Lindsey. Since then, she has had songs cut by Grace Potter, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Paul Cauthen, Carter Faith, Ben Chapman and more. McRee has released four tracks from her forthcoming debut project. McRee is on tour with Wilson through the end of the month and will then join Morgan Wade for a few shows on her No Signs of Slowing Down Tour.