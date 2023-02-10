Frankie Staton Makes Opry Debut Four Decades After Moving to Nashville

The morning after 68-year-old Frankie Staton's Opry debut, she said she hadn't eaten for days. She popped nuts in her mouth as she explained that she'd been too nervous to eat – or sleep. Her family went to T.G.I. Fridays after her debut Tuesday night, and even though the show was over, she still couldn't bring herself to have a meal. She hadn't slept the night before, but she looked every inch the confident country singer as she stood in the Opry's famous circle in her floral, ruffled dress and sparkly shoes she bought from Dillard's with money her children sent her.

"I probably had something I could have worn, but this was major," she said. "I was ready. I went Dolly (Tuesday) night. I wore a wig. I went Dolly Parton."

Staton, who has worked at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center for decades, first as a server and now as an entertainer, had harbored a dream of playing on the Grand Ole Opry all of her adult life. She moved from North Carolina to Nashville in 1981, gave birth to her son in Music City, and swore she would give him a better life. As a single mom, she worked at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center during the day, played her own shows at night, and remembers getting home from work so tired that she went to sleep in her car in her driveway. But she was able to pay for her son – who is now her manager- to attend private schools. She advocated for her fellow black country singers and songwriters along the way and helped found the Black Country Music Association with Cleve Francis in the 1990s. She set up high-profile showcases for black country artists at prestigious venues around Nashville. Valierie Ellis Hawkins, whom Staton met during those years, joined her on the Opry stage along with Jonell Mosser.

"She went against the grain of what the industry was telling her, which was that there could only be one famous black country singer, and that was Charley Pride," said Holly G, who founded The Black Opry. "Instead of walking away from it, she built a community. She did the same thing that I'm doing now with Black Opry she was doing way back then. She was doing showcases with all black artists."

Staton stood in the spotlight Tuesday night and said, "To God be the glory." Backed by Hawkins and Mosser, Staton sang her songs "Your Dream," which is available on Amazon Music, and "Forever Loretta," which she wrote for Loretta Lynn before the Country Music Hall of Famer's death in October. Hawkins told her to ask the audience to "light up their phones" during the song. She did just that, and the Opry House auditorium glowed as she sang her tribute to Lynn. She also told the audience about meeting her hero. The singer was waiting on tables at The Cooker in Nashville, where Redlands Grill is now, when Lynn and her sister Crystal Gayle came to eat after Owen Bradley's funeral.

Later, Staton recounted the story again.

"I said, 'I wanted to tell you that if I could have anything in the world for you, I'd have your daddy know what happened to you,'" Staton recalled. "And she just busted out crying. I mean, like, it was really emotional. And then Crystal Gail started crying. So, I ran away."

When she got another table, Staton returned to her section, and Lynn and Gayle explained that it was "a good cry."

"We just love Daddy," Staton remembers them saying. "And I said, 'Well, I love the man that played your daddy in the movie. So, I love your daddy, too."

Staton thinks people might have been surprised to see a Black woman on stage honoring Lynn, but she said, "the people were really into it."

She was performing at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center the day Lynn died, and she sang "Forever Loretta" then, too. A woman approached her sobbing, and Staton didn't understand how much Lynn meant to her and how she changed everything. Staton told her she did know because she moved to Nashville because of the "Coal Miner's Daughter" movie.

The woman told her she should play "Forever Loretta" on the Grand Ole Opry, but Staton replied it would never happen because she didn't think she would get the opportunity. She and the woman stayed friends, and when she got the chance to play the Opry, she said the woman's name – Lolly Hatcher Barnard – from the stage.

"I'm old school," Staton said. "I'm still about personalizing things. Even when I played the grand piano, I'm not about, 'Did you gimme a tip or not?' My thing is, 'Did I create an experience for you?'"

Hawkins described the Opry experience as "just joy."

"She had the deer in the headlights look because she couldn't believe this dream was coming to fruition," Hawkins continued. "There was a lot of support and a lot of love in those dressing rooms. She was just surrounded by people who love her, and she was just elated. Excitement fueled the whole thing. It was long elated and long overdue."

The night after she made her Grand Ole Opry debut, Staton was back at her piano in the Old Hickory Steak House at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center playing artful original arrangements of country hits by artists including George Strait, Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. Over four hours, she played song after song as her son stood protectively nearby. Staton played her piano in the restaurant with the same grace and pride she exuded on the Opry stage the night before. It's one of the many stages she's played in Music City, which wasn't familiar with the idea of Black women in country music four decades ago. She didn't allow herself to be intimidated. She surged forward, booking shows, including a decade-long job as a performer on The Ralph Emery Early Morning Show, among other high-profile opportunities.

She set out to disprove the New York Times' claim that country music wasn't ethnically diverse, a plight that drove her to create the first Black Country Music Showcase at the Bluebird Café in 1997. She established a national platform for over 60 Black country singers within the next five years and sparked a diversity conversation that's ongoing more than 25 years later. She was featured in the Amazon documentary "For Love & Country." She will be featured in The Black Opry in the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum's exhibit series, American Currents: The State of the Music - Unbroken Circle. The exhibit will open March 7, 2023, and run all year.

"The message is very clear," G said. "There's a huge part of country music history that's been overlooked. If you talk to Frankie for any length of time, you can tell that she was part of the fabric of the music industry in Nashville when she was the most active. She has stories about all of the huge country names, and she's been playing in the same spaces as these people, but she was ignored and overlooked. I'm really happy that people in Nashville are acknowledging the fact that we do have history that's been overlooked and some people we owe apologies to and that she gets everything she's due."

Regardless of her life experiences or recent triumphs, Staton said she still thinks of herself as a plain girl from North Carolina who was born with a God-given gift.