CMT premiere: Jenna Paulette Takes Viewers To Wild West With New "Darlin'" Video

Jenna Paulette brings her cowgirl love story to life in her music video for “Darlin’.”

Paulette, a newlywed pregnant with her first child, co-wrote the ode to her husband with Jess Cayne and Matthew Morrisey and is the video’s executive producer. Helena Capps, Meg Goggins and Dusty Cantrell produced the Western-inspired clip. Ben Christensen directed it, and Will Bundy produced the song.

Although the song’s title—“Darlin’”—might sound sweet, the video is packed with action as if it were ripped from the Wild West.

Paulette explained the clip is a dramatized western parallel to her story of getting free, ‘The Lonesome Road to Darlin.’

“There are little details in it that reference back to my real life,” she said. “What we didn’t think would actually be a parallel was the fact that I am expecting my first baby girl right now. That was like a little wink from God to me, as I had already written the treatment for the video before finding out my husband and I were expecting. It’s so full circle and represents the best of new beginnings.”

Paulette said her favorite part of making the video was watching her husband act in the clip.

“He was in a fight scene, and his dedication and ability took me by surprise,” she said. “I literally had tears rolling down my face from laughing 'cause it took me and the whole crew by surprise—it looked so good on camera. I mean, I knew he had it in him, but DANG, haha, it was awesome!”

The Texas native hopes that people who watch the video realize there is life after getting out of a bad relationship.

“I want you to have hope when you thought there wasn’t any and that God can redeem anything,” she said.