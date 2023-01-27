Luke Combs Releases Title Track To Highly Anticipated Album, "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old"

Country music's heavy-hitter Luke Combs has revealed more details about his highly anticipated album, "Gowin' Up And Gettin' Old" and released the title track.

Nearly nine months after his three-time GRAMMY-nominated record "Growin' Up," the country sensation announced Friday (Jan. 27) morning that the next installment will be available March 24 and will serve as his "coming of age" project.

"Gettin' Old" marks Combs' fourth full-length album and follows his critically acclaimed 2022 collection "Growin' Up," 2019's "What You See is What You Get" and 4x platinum debut, "This One's For You." The 18-track project will display his powerhouse vocals and authentic storytelling, representing his present-day perspective.

"This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now. One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through," said Combs in a statement. "It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do."

The cover art symbolizes his new reality – a ranch located in a peaceful countryside with mountains peaking behind. The graphic for the third studio album, displayed Combs in a sticky dive bar. The two photos seamlessly connect, creating one cohesive design that exemplifies the circle of life.

Within the title track, the CMA Entertainer of the Year reflects on adulthood and how life can change in a blink of an eye. Despite his age, Combs clarifies that he can still "raise hell" and let his wild side out.

"But I can still raise hell all night with the boys when I want to | Lay that hammer down to see how fast she'll go | But these days I hang my hat on what I won't do," he sings. "And I've been findin' peace of mind slowin' my road | Learn to tow that line with time as it goes | In the middle of frowin' up and gettin' old."

The guitar-soaked melody displays Combs' buttery baritone vocals and soul-touching delivery. The crooner co-wrote the tender track alongside frequent collaborators Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson. The chart-topping artist has not confirmed the official tracklist, but has previously teased "Tattoo On A Sunburn."

"Today, the first sample of something this guy [Luke Combs] has been working on is out in the wild," said Combs' creative director Zach Massey. "I've been incredibly blessed to have had first-hand perspective, of the hours of hard work and dedication that's been put in to make sure this next album is be the absolutely best It can be. @lukecombs I'm proud of you buddy, you set out with one goal in mind, and you nailed it," he added alongside a studio snapshot.