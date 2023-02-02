Kelsea Ballerini To Captivate At “CMT Storytellers”

Kelsea Ballerini has charmed country music fans for the last nine years – since the release of her debut hit single “Love Me Like You Mean It.” Recently, the East Tennessee native has built an even deeper connection with her followers with unflinchingly vulnerable social media posts in the wake of her divorce.

Now she’s taking it a step further. Ballerini, who will co-host the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, will headline the third episode of “CMT Storytellers,” which will premiere Thursday, February 16th at 10p/9c, with an immediate encore at 11p/10c and additional airings on Sunday, February 19th at 11a/10c (CMT) Friday, February 24th at 8p/7c (CMT Music) and Saturday, February 25th at 10a/9c and 6p/5c (CMT Music).

“Songwriting is my therapy, my haven, my best friend, and my exhale,” Ballerini said. “It’s the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I’ve learned from as I tell mine.”

Ballerini is the first female to headline “CMT Storytellers.” The show comes on the heels of revealing her return as CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host for the third consecutive year. She will also appear in the historic concert event “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert,” premiering March 2023 on CMT.

“CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini” will spotlight the singer’s openness and relatability, her songwriting chops and the inspiration behind some of her favorite songs and biggest hits. She takes fans along on a musical journey that begins with her debut album “The First Time” (2015) through her latest 2022 project, “SUBJECT TO CHANGE.” She shares special versions of “Peter Pan,” “homecoming queen?” “Half of My Hometown,” and “If You Go Down” and opens up about her evolution as a songwriter and artist.