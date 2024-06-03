NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis Team for "CMT Crossroads"

Next thing you know, Jordan Davis and NEEDTOBREATHE are the newest installment of CMT’s popular CMT Crossroads.

“CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis” will premiere on Thursday, June 13th at 8p/7c, exclusively on CMT.

Davis and the rock band share stories and take turns playing each other’s hit songs on the show, which was taped in front of a live audience on campus at the University of Texas at Austin in April as part of CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK.

Collaborations include NEEDTOBREATHE’s “The Outsiders” and “Banks” along with Davis’ “Buy Dirt” and new No.1 “Tucson Too Late.” The musicians also teamed for a performance on the 2024 CMT Music Awards for a mashup of “Brother” and “Next Thing You Know.”

The episode will be available the next day on CMT VOD with subsequent encores on CMT MUSIC and MTV LIVE:

Sunday, 6/16, 9p/8c (MTV Live)

Friday, 6/21, 8p/7c (MTV Live)

Saturday, 6/22, 9p/8c (CMT Music)

Sunday, 6/23, 8p/7c (CMT Music)