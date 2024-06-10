Jordan Davis, NEEDTOBREATHE Team For Project

Jordan Davis and NEEDTOBREATHE had such a successful collaboration on CMT Crossroads that the platinum-selling singers have teamed for a two-song project.

The artists have dubbed the release “Among Friends,” and it will include two of the mashups from “Crossroads”––“Banks ft. NEEDTOBREATHE” by Jordan Davis and “Buy Dirt ft. Jordan Davis” by NEEDTOBREATHE.

“Among Friends” will be available 8pm ET / 7pm CT on Thursday to coincide with CMT airing "CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis” at the same time.

The episode includes the artists swapping stories and songs, performing each other’s hits and compelling collaborations. Viewers will hear NEEDTOBREATHE's "The Outsiders" and "Banks," along with Davis’ hits "Buy Dirt" and "Tucson Too Late." The show will encore on CMT Music and MTV Live throughout June.

The singers filmed "CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis” on the campus at the University of Texas at Austin during the walk-up to the CMT Music Awards.

“I’ve admired NTB musically for a long time and was really honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with them,” Davis said. “ CMT Crossroads’ ended up being just the beginning, and getting to re-record some of my favorite songs with them was an amazing experience and something truly special. They are incredible musicians, and any time as an artist you get to expand artistically is really rewarding. I can't wait for fans to hear what we've created together.”