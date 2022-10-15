Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Photos

See all the glamorous fashion and memorable looks from the star-studded red carpet.

CMT Artists of the Year 2022



Performer Ciara





Dustin Lynch





Laci Kaye Booth





Honoree Carly Pearce





Honoree Walker Hayes and Performer Ciara





Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker





Kimberly Kelly





Camille Parker





Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart





Cassie DiLaura





Honoree Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes





Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson





Cody Alan





Lily Rose





Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay





Honoree Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown





Julia Cole





Kelsea Ballerini





Honoree Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson





Sam Stephens





Jenna Paulette





Gary LeVox





Shane McAnally





Wendy Moten





Kelsea Ballerini and Honoree Carly Pearce





Riley Green