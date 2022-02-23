Past Hosts of the CMT Music Awards

Look back at some of the incredible talents who have hosted the CMT Music Awards, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Bell, Kid Rock, Jeff Foxworthy and more.

2022 Cohosts Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie

2022 Cohosts Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie

2021 Hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini

2021 Hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini

2020 Hosts Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown

2020 Hosts Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown

2019 Hosts Little Big Town

2019 Hosts Little Big Town

2018 Hosts Little Big Town

2018 Hosts Little Big Town

2017 Host Charles Esten

2017 Host Charles Esten

2016 Hosts Erin Andrews and JJ Watt

2016 Hosts Erin Andrews and JJ Watt

2015 Hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow

2015 Hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow

2014 Host Kristen Bell

2014 Host Kristen Bell

2013 Hosts Jason Aldean and Kristen Bell

2013 Hosts Jason Aldean and Kristen Bell

2012 Hosts Kristen Bell and Toby Keith

2012 Hosts Kristen Bell and Toby Keith

2011 Host Kid Rock

2011 Host Kid Rock

2010 Host Kid Rock

2010 Host Kid Rock

2009 Host Bill Engvall

2009 Host Bill Engvall

2008 Hosts Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus

2008 Hosts Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus

2007 Host Jeff Foxworthy

2007 Host Jeff Foxworthy

2006 Host Jeff Foxworthy

2006 Host Jeff Foxworthy

2005 Host Jeff Foxworthy

2005 Host Jeff Foxworthy

2004 Host Dolly Parton

2004 Host Dolly Parton

2003 Hosts Toby Keith and Pamela Anderson

2003 Hosts Toby Keith and Pamela Anderson

2002 Host Kathy Najimy

2002 Host Kathy Najimy