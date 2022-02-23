Past Hosts of the CMT Music Awards
Look back at some of the incredible talents who have hosted the CMT Music Awards, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Bell, Kid Rock, Jeff Foxworthy and more.
2022 Cohosts Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie
2021 Hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini
2020 Hosts Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown
2019 Hosts Little Big Town
2018 Hosts Little Big Town
2017 Host Charles Esten
2016 Hosts Erin Andrews and JJ Watt
2015 Hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow
2014 Host Kristen Bell
2013 Hosts Jason Aldean and Kristen Bell
2012 Hosts Kristen Bell and Toby Keith
2011 Host Kid Rock
2010 Host Kid Rock
2009 Host Bill Engvall
2008 Hosts Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus
