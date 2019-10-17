The Best Moments of 2019 CMT Artists of the Year
Relive all the stunning performances, special honoree speeches and unforgettable appearances from the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Awards.
Dan + Shay rock out onstage at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Chrissy Metz performs a Luke Combs song in tribute to the Artists of the Year honoree. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki speaks to the excited crowd. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Shay Mooney takes a moment to chat with Reba McEntire. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Thomas Rhett and Dan Smyers pose together at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Thomas Rhett sings his heart out at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Ashley McBryde shows off her guitar-playing prowess. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Honoree Carrie Underwood raises the mic during her acceptance speech.
Carrie Underwood beams as she accepts her Artists of the Year Award.
Kane Brown gives a moving speech to the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards crowd. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
