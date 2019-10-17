The Best Moments of 2019 CMT Artists of the Year

Relive all the stunning performances, special honoree speeches and unforgettable appearances from the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Awards.

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay rock out onstage at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz performs a Luke Combs song in tribute to the Artists of the Year honoree. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Johnny Galecki

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki speaks to the excited crowd. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Shay/Reba

Shay Mooney takes a moment to chat with Reba McEntire. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas/Dan

Thomas Rhett and Dan Smyers pose together at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett sings his heart out at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde shows off her guitar-playing prowess. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood

Honoree Carrie Underwood raises the mic during her acceptance speech.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood beams as she accepts her Artists of the Year Award.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown gives a moving speech to the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards crowd. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire/Vince Gill

Reba McEntire shares a hug with friend and collaborator Vince Gill. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire happily takes home the Artist of a Lifetime award. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt brings plenty of energy to his performance. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum performs for an electric crowd at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Young

Chris Young enchants the audience at the 2019 Artists of the Year Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas&Reba

Thomas Rhett takes a moment to chat with Reba McEntire. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)