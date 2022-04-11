CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Photos
Check out pictures of all the stars who brought country style to the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
Performers Little Big Town
CMT Hot 20 Countdown Host Cody Alan
Performer BRELAND
Performer Elvie Shane with Mandi Payton
Host Anthony Mackie
Performer and Nominee Maren Morris
Performer and Nominee Mickey Guyton
Performer and Nominee Gabby Barrett
Performer and Nominee Jimmie Allen
Performer and Nominee Carly Pearce
Naomi and Wynonna Judd of The Judds
Nominees Nelly and Kane Brown
Performer and Nominee Walker Hayes
CMT Digital-First Performance Award Winner Cody Johnson
Performer Monica
