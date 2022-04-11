CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Photos

Check out pictures of all the stars who brought country style to the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards 2022.

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Little Big Town | 1920x1080

1 / 17

Performers Little Big Town

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Cody Alan | 1920x1080

2 / 17

CMT Hot 20 Countdown Host Cody Alan

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet BRELAND | 1080x1080

3 / 17

Performer BRELAND

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Elvie Shane/Mandi Payton | 1080x1080

4 / 17

Performer Elvie Shane with Mandi Payton

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Anthony Mackie | 1080x1080

5 / 17

Host Anthony Mackie

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Maren Morris | 1080x1080

6 / 17

Performer and Nominee Maren Morris

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Mickey Guyton | 1080x1080

7 / 17

Performer and Nominee Mickey Guyton

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Gabby Barrett | 1080x1080

8 / 17

Performer and Nominee Gabby Barrett

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Jimmie Allen | 1920x1080

9 / 17

Performer and Nominee Jimmie Allen

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Carly Pearce | 1080x1080

10 / 17

Performer and Nominee Carly Pearce

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet The Judds | 1080x1080

11 / 17

Naomi and Wynonna Judd of The Judds

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Nominees Nelly/ Kane Brown | 1080x1080

12 / 17

Nominees Nelly and Kane Brown

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Nominees Walker Hayes | 1080x1080

13 / 17

Performer and Nominee Walker Hayes

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Cody Johnson | 1080x1080

14 / 17

CMT Digital-First Performance Award Winner Cody Johnson

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Monica | 1080x1080

15 / 17

Performer Monica

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Carrie Underwood | 1080x1080

16 / 17

Performer and Nominee Carrie Underwood

CMT Music Awards 2022 | Red Carpet Kelsea Ballerini | 1080x1080

17 / 17

Host Kelsea Ballerini