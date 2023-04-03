CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photo Highlights
See all the celebrities, artists and performers who hit the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
1 / 25
Dustin Lynch
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
2 / 25
Performer Ashley McBryde
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
3 / 25
Performer and CMT Music Awards 2023 Co-Host Kane Brown with Performer Katelyn Brown
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
4 / 25
Performer and Nominee Lainey Wilson
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
5 / 25
Equal Play Award Honoree Shania Twain
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 25
Performer Carly Pearce
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
7 / 25
Performer Gary Clark Jr.
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
8 / 25
Performers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
9 / 25
Presenter Megan Thee Stallion
Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
10 / 25
Performer Wynonna
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 25
Performer Alanis Morissette
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
12 / 25
Presenter Travis Kelce
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
13 / 25
Performer Cody Johnson
Photo By Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT
14 / 25
CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2023 Co-Host Marley Sherwood with Performer Midland
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
15 / 25
Performer and Nominee Jelly Roll
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
ADVERTISEMENT
16 / 25
Performers Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
17 / 25
Performer Darius Rucker with Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
18 / 25
Dustin Lynch
Photo By Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT
19 / 25
Performer Midland
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
20 / 25
Performer Chapel Hart
Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
ADVERTISEMENT