CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photo Highlights

See all the celebrities, artists and performers who hit the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards 2023.

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Dustin Lynch | 1080x1080

1 / 25

Dustin Lynch

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Ashley McBryde | 1080x1080

2 / 25

Performer Ashley McBryde

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown | 1080x1080

3 / 25

Performer and CMT Music Awards 2023 Co-Host Kane Brown with Performer Katelyn Brown

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Lainey Wilson | 1080x1080

4 / 25

Performer and Nominee Lainey Wilson

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Shania Twain | 1080x1080

5 / 25

Equal Play Award Honoree Shania Twain

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Carly Pearce | 1080x1080

6 / 25

Performer Carly Pearce

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Gary Clark Jr. | 1080x1080

7 / 25

Performer Gary Clark Jr.

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | 1080x1080

8 / 25

Performers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Megan Thee Stallion | 1080x1080

9 / 25

Presenter Megan Thee Stallion

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Wynonna Judd | 1080x1080

10 / 25

Performer Wynonna

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Alanis Morisette | 1080x1080

11 / 25

Performer Alanis Morissette

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Travis Kelce | 1080x1080

12 / 25

Presenter Travis Kelce

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Cody Johnson | 1080x1080

13 / 25

Performer Cody Johnson

Photo By Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Co-Host Marley Sherwood with Performer Midland | 1920x1080

14 / 25

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2023 Co-Host Marley Sherwood with Performer Midland

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Jelly Roll | 1920x1080

15 / 25

Performer and Nominee Jelly Roll

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux | 1920x1080

16 / 25

Performers Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Darius Rucker and Chris Robinson | 1920x1080

17 / 25

Performer Darius Rucker with Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Dustin Lynch 2 | 1920x1080

18 / 25

Dustin Lynch

Photo By Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Midland | 1920x1080

19 / 25

Performer Midland

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Chapel Hart | 1920x1080

20 / 25

Performer Chapel Hart

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes | 1920x1080

21 / 25

CMT Music Awards 2023 Co-Host Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Photo By Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner | 1920x1080

22 / 25

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2023 Co-Hosts Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Wynonna Judd and the Longhorn Band | 1920x1080

23 / 25

Performer Wynonna and the Longhorn Band

Photo By Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Midland | 1920x1080

24 / 25

Performer Midland

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards 2023 | Carrie Underwood | 1920x1080

25 / 25

Performer Carrie Underwood

Photo By Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT