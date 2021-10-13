CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Get a close-up look at what Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and other stars wore on the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 red carpet.

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Alecia Davi/Cassie DiLauras | 1080x1080

1 / 27

TV Personality Cassie DiLaura and CMT Host Alecia Davis

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Chapel Hart | 1080x1080

2 / 27

Music Group Chapel Hart

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Cassadee Pope | 1080x1080

3 / 27

Singer Cassadee Pope

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Walker/Laney Beville Hayes | 1080x1080

4 / 27

Performer Walker Hayes and His Wife, Laney Beville Hayes

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Reyna Roberts | 1080x1080

5 / 27

Singer Reyna Roberts

ADVERTISEMENT
AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Cody Alan | 1080x1080

6 / 27

CMT Host Cody Alan

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Jon Pardi | 1080x1080

7 / 27

Singer Jon Pardi

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Randy & Mary Travis | 1080x1080

8 / 27

Artist of a Lifetime Honoree Randy Travis and His Wife, Mary Davis

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Lindsay Ell/Cassadee Pope | 1920x1080

9 / 27

Singers Lindsay Ell and Cassadee Pope

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Yola | 1080x1080

10 / 27

Performer Yola

ADVERTISEMENT
AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Gabby Barrett | 1080x1080

11 / 27

Honoree Gabby Barrett

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Mickey Guyton | 1080x1080

12 / 27

Breakout Artist of the Year Honoree Mickey Guyton

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Kevin Olusola | 1080x1080

13 / 27

Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Luke Combs | 1080x1080

14 / 27

Honoree Luke Combs

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Morgan Evans | 1080x1080

15 / 27

Singer and Presenter Morgan Evans

ADVERTISEMENT
AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Boyz II Men | 1920x1080

16 / 27

Performers Boyz II Men

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Nelly | 1080x1080

17 / 27

Rapper and Presenter Nelly

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Chris and Morgane Stapleton | 1920x1080

18 / 27

Honoree Chris Stapleton and His Wife, Singer Morgane Stapleton

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Lindsay Ell | 1080x1080

19 / 27

Singer Lindsay Ell

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Hannah Dasher | 1080x1080

20 / 27

Singer Hannah Dasher

ADVERTISEMENT
AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Jon/Summer Duncan Pardi | 1080x1080

21 / 27

Singer Jon Pardi and His Wife, Summer Duncan Pardi

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Alecia Davis | 1080x1080

22 / 27

CMT Host Alecia Davis

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Brooke Eden/Hilary Hoover | 1080x1080

23 / 27

Singer Brooke Eden and Her Fiancée, Hilary Hoover

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Lainey Wilson | 1080x1080

24 / 27

Singer Lainey Wilson

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Lady A | 1920x1080

25 / 27

Presenters and Music Group Lady A

ADVERTISEMENT
AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Cassie DiLaura | 1080x1080

26 / 27

TV Personality Cassie DiLaura

AOTY 21 | Red Carpet Kane Brown | 1080x1080

27 / 27

Honoree Kane Brown