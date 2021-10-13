CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Red Carpet Fashion
Get a close-up look at what Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and other stars wore on the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 red carpet.
1 / 27
TV Personality Cassie DiLaura and CMT Host Alecia Davis
2 / 27
Music Group Chapel Hart
3 / 27
Singer Cassadee Pope
4 / 27
Performer Walker Hayes and His Wife, Laney Beville Hayes
5 / 27
Singer Reyna Roberts
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 27
CMT Host Cody Alan
7 / 27
Singer Jon Pardi
8 / 27
Artist of a Lifetime Honoree Randy Travis and His Wife, Mary Davis
9 / 27
Singers Lindsay Ell and Cassadee Pope
10 / 27
Performer Yola
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 27
Honoree Gabby Barrett
12 / 27
Breakout Artist of the Year Honoree Mickey Guyton
13 / 27
Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix
14 / 27
Honoree Luke Combs
15 / 27
Singer and Presenter Morgan Evans
ADVERTISEMENT
16 / 27
Performers Boyz II Men
17 / 27
Rapper and Presenter Nelly
18 / 27
Honoree Chris Stapleton and His Wife, Singer Morgane Stapleton
19 / 27
Singer Lindsay Ell
20 / 27
Singer Hannah Dasher
ADVERTISEMENT
21 / 27
Singer Jon Pardi and His Wife, Summer Duncan Pardi
22 / 27
CMT Host Alecia Davis
23 / 27
Singer Brooke Eden and Her Fiancée, Hilary Hoover
24 / 27
Singer Lainey Wilson
25 / 27
Presenters and Music Group Lady A
ADVERTISEMENT