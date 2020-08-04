CMT Music Awards Video of the Year Winners
Take a look back at some of the incredible country artists who have taken home the CMT Video of the Year Award since the award's debut in 2002.
2022 Video of the Year Winners Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood takes home the prize for 2021 Video of the Year for her song "Hallelujah" with John Legend.
In 2020, Carrie Underwood virtually accepts the Video of the Year Award for her song "Drinking Alone."
Carrie Underwood wins for "Cry Pretty" in 2019.
Blake Shelton wins the 2018 award for "I'll Name the Dogs."
In 2017, Keith Urban wins for "Blue Ain't Your Color."
Tim McGraw takes home the award in 2016 for "Humble and Kind."
In 2015, Carrie Underwood wins for the fourth year in a row for "Something in the Water."
Carrie Underwood wins the award in 2014 for "See You Again."
In 2013, Carrie Underwood wins for "Blown Away."
Carrie Underwood's "Good Girl" wins in 2012.
Taylor Swift's "Mine" wins in 2011.
Carrie Underwood takes home the prize in 2010 for "Cowboy Casanova."
Taylor Swift wins the 2009 award for "Love Story."
In 2008, Taylor Swift nabs the win for "Our Song."
