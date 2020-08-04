CMT Music Awards Video of the Year Winners

Take a look back at some of the incredible country artists who have taken home the CMT Video of the Year Award since the award's debut in 2002.

2022 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood Jason Aldean VOTY

2022 Video of the Year Winners Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

2021 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

Carrie Underwood takes home the prize for 2021 Video of the Year for her song "Hallelujah" with John Legend.

2020 CMTMA | Video of the Year

In 2020, Carrie Underwood virtually accepts the Video of the Year Award for her song "Drinking Alone."

2019 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

Carrie Underwood wins for "Cry Pretty" in 2019.

2018 CMTMA | Blake Shelton VOTY

Blake Shelton wins the 2018 award for "I'll Name the Dogs."

2017 CMTMA | Keith Urban VOTY

In 2017, Keith Urban wins for "Blue Ain't Your Color."

2016 CMTMA | Tim McGraw VOTY

Tim McGraw takes home the award in 2016 for "Humble and Kind."

2015 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

In 2015, Carrie Underwood wins for the fourth year in a row for "Something in the Water."

2014 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

Carrie Underwood wins the award in 2014 for "See You Again."

2013 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

In 2013, Carrie Underwood wins for "Blown Away."

2012 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

Carrie Underwood's "Good Girl" wins in 2012.

2011 CMTMA | Taylor Swift VOTY

Taylor Swift's "Mine" wins in 2011.

2010 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

Carrie Underwood takes home the prize in 2010 for "Cowboy Casanova."

2009 CMTMA | Taylor Swift VOTY

Taylor Swift wins the 2009 award for "Love Story."

2008 CMTMA | Taylor Swift VOTY

In 2008, Taylor Swift nabs the win for "Our Song."

2007 CMTMA | Carrie Underwood VOTY

Carrie Underwood becomes the first woman to win in 2007 for "Before He Cheats."

2006 CMTMA | Keith Urban VOTY

Keith Urban's "Better Life" wins in 2006.

2005 CMTMA | Keith Urban VOTY

Keith Urban wins in 2005 for his hit "Days Go By."

2004 CMTMA | Toby Keith VOTY

In 2004, Toby Keith wins for "American Soldier."

2003 CMTMA | Toby Keith VOTY

Toby Keith takes home the 2003 award for "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."

2002 CMTMA | Kenny Chesney VOTY

Kenny Chesney wins for "Young" in 2002.