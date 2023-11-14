CMT Smashing Glass 2023 Red Carpet Gallery

See photos of stars who hit the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 red carpet, including honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker.

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Red Carpet Hero | 1920x1080

1 / 25

Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Amber Riley | 1080x1080

2 / 25

Performer Amber Riley

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Mickey Guyton | 1080x1080

3 / 25

Performer Mickey Guyton

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Clint Black and Lily Pearl Black | 1080x1080

4 / 25

Performer Clint Black and Lily Pearl Black

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Lucie Silvas | 1080x1080

5 / 25

Performer Lucie Silvas

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Ledisi | 1080x1080

6 / 25

Performer Ledisi

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Billie Jean King | 1080x1080

7 / 25

Billie Jean King

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Chris Janson | 1080x1080

8 / 25

Performer Chris Janson

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Fancy Hagood | 1080x1080

9 / 25

Fancy Hagood

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Clare Dunn | 1080x1080

10 / 25

Clare Dunn

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Chapel Hart | 1080x1080

11 / 25

Chapel Hart

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Ashland Craft | 1080x1080

12 / 25

Ashland Craft

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Emily Hackett | 1080x1080

13 / 25

Emily Hackett

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Twinnie | 1080x1080

14 / 25

Twinnie

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Mackenzie Porter | 1080x1080

15 / 25

MacKenzie Porter

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Carrisa Culiner | 1080x1080

16 / 25

Carissa Culiner

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Julia Cole | 1080x1080

17 / 25

Julia Cole

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Wendy Moten | 1080x1080

18 / 25

Wendy Moten

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Tanner Adell | 1080x1080

19 / 25

Tanner Adell

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Roberta Lea | 1080x1080

20 / 25

Roberta Lea

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Rose Falcon and Rodney Adkins | 1080x1080

21 / 25

Rose Falcon and Rodney Atkins

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Danielle Bradbery | 1080x1080

22 / 25

Danielle Bradbery

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Camille Parker and Tiera Kennedy | 1080x1080

23 / 25

Camille Parker and Tiera Kennedy

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Leah Turner | 1080x1080

24 / 25

Leah Turner

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Harper Grae | 1080x1080

25 / 25

Harper Grae

Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images