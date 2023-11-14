CMT Smashing Glass 2023 Red Carpet Gallery
See photos of stars who hit the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 red carpet, including honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker.
Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Performer Amber Riley
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Performer Mickey Guyton
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Performer Clint Black and Lily Pearl Black
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Performer Lucie Silvas
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Performer Ledisi
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Billie Jean King
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Performer Chris Janson
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Fancy Hagood
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Clare Dunn
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Chapel Hart
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Ashland Craft
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Emily Hackett
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Twinnie
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
MacKenzie Porter
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Carissa Culiner
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Julia Cole
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Wendy Moten
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Tanner Adell
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Roberta Lea
Photo By Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
