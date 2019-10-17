The Best Red Carpet Looks at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year
See all the amazing styles on the red carpet.
Singer Tori Kelly and husband André Murillo cozy up on the 2019 Artists of the Year red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
Members of country music group Lady Antebellum pose on the 2019 Artists of the Year red carpet. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz opts for an elegant gown with fringe details (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
Singer Tenille Townes makes a statement in a black jumpsuit (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
Actor Lonnie Chavis looks dapper on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
Artist of a Lifetime award recipient Reba McEntire glitters in a black dress (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
2019 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Thomas Rhett looks handsome on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
Presenter Lauren Akins glows on the 2019 Artists of the Year red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
Thomas Rhett cradles wife Lauren Akins’s baby bump (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
2019 CMT Artists of the Year honorees Dan + Shay look confident on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).
