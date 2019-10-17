The Best Red Carpet Looks at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year

See all the amazing styles on the red carpet.

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Tori Kelly/André Murillo | 940x600

1 / 12

Singer Tori Kelly and husband André Murillo cozy up on the 2019 Artists of the Year red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Lady Antebellum | 600x940

2 / 12

Members of country music group Lady Antebellum pose on the 2019 Artists of the Year red carpet. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Chrissy Metz | 600x940

3 / 12

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz opts for an elegant gown with fringe details (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Tenille Townes | 600x940

4 / 12

Singer Tenille Townes makes a statement in a black jumpsuit (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Lonnie Chavis | 600x940

5 / 12

Actor Lonnie Chavis looks dapper on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

ADVERTISEMENT
2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Reba McEntire | 600x940

6 / 12

Artist of a Lifetime award recipient Reba McEntire glitters in a black dress (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Thomas Rhett | 600x940

7 / 12

2019 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Thomas Rhett looks handsome on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Lauren Akins | 600x940

8 / 12

Presenter Lauren Akins glows on the 2019 Artists of the Year red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Thomas Rhett/Lauren Akins | 600x940

9 / 12

Thomas Rhett cradles wife Lauren Akins’s baby bump (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Dan + Shay | 600x940

10 / 12

2019 CMT Artists of the Year honorees Dan + Shay look confident on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

ADVERTISEMENT
2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Lindsay Ell | 600x940

11 / 12

Singer Lindsay Ell rocks a white-hot look on the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).

2019 AOTY | Red Carpet Flipbook Ashley McBryde | 600x940

12 / 12

Breakout Artist of the Year award recipient Ashley McBryde walks the red carpet (Jason Kempin/Getty Images).