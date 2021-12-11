The Last Cowboy
SEASON PREMIERE NOVEMBER 18
The Last Cowboy chronicles the lives of riders in the high-stakes sport of horse reining, culminating in a record-setting million-dollar competition.
S2 • E1
Cactus ClassicThe stakes are high for the top riders and their families as they head to Scottsdale, Arizona, for The Cactus Classic and a chance to qualify for this year's Run for a Million.11/12/2021
- 40:26
S2 • E2
Horse PowerCade prepares to compete against one or both of his parents in the Run for a Million, Abby is disappointed to miss the qualifiers, and Andreas Maschke shows off his custom saddles.11/19/2021
- 40:28
S2 • E3
The Next GenerationAndrea, Matt and Craig prepare for the Run for a Million and train their kids for the non-pro championships in hopes of continuing their family legacies.11/26/2021
- 40:26
S2 • E4
The Right HorseAs the riders choose which of their horses to bring to the Run for a Million, Brian's decision becomes personal and Cade worries that he doesn't have a reliable ride.12/03/2021
- 40:25
S2 • E5
The DerbyAs the competition heats up at the NRHA Derby, Cade and Tom face disappointing shows, Abby sets her sights on the qualifier, and the riders consider their horses for the Run for a Million.12/10/2021
- 53:45
S2 • E6
The Run for a MillionAt the Run for a Million in Las Vegas, the riders draw to determine show order, a horse's health is in question, and one competitor rides off with the biggest purse in horse reining.12/17/2021