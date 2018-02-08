Bachelorette Weekend

Get a look at the cool and chaos of what goes on every day at Bach Weekend, a Nashville institution devoted to the fine art of making the ultimate bachelor and bachelorette parties happen.
- 40:26
S1 • E1
Last Bash in Nash!The six employees of Nashville's Bach Weekend company have their work cut out for them -- as ever -- for Pepper's paintballing, 80s-themed bash, and overbearing bridesmaid Kathy is no help.08/02/2018
- 40:02Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Double TroubleThe stakes are higher than ever for Pamela and Alan's dual bachelor/bachelorette party, thanks to her influential social media presence and his request for help in choosing his best man.08/09/2018
- 40:03Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
United States of BachesThe staff pulls out all the stops for a patriotic party, Robbie confides in JJ that the company is in debt, and Liz and Rosa ignite a prank war.08/16/2018
- 40:27Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
From Broadway to BroadwayLack of communication leads to a waste of time and money and Robbie breaks out the “Fun Bus” when a limo scheduling mishap derails plans for a party of Broadway performers.08/23/2018
- 39:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Last-Minute BashA client cancellation leaves the team scrambling to arrange a last-second event for Emily, complete with Botox and a "Butler in the Buff," and Robbie challenges everyone to a juice cleanse.08/31/2018
- 39:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Nama-Stay in NashvilleCalifornia yogis arrive for an adventure-filled weekend, a mistake by Rosa pushes Rachal over the edge, and the Bach Weekend crew tries to lift Rachal's spirits.09/07/2018
- 39:32Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Happy Birthday BachesBirthday diva Liz forces the office to go all out, Rachal makes a painful decision, and Robbie pursues a new investor as the company plans a multiparty ultimate weekend.09/15/2018
- 40:02Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Boys, Boys, Boys!Liz fears for her job after she overhears Robbie talking to an investor, and the crew plans a competitive bachelor party for a former magician and his groomsmen.09/22/2018
- 39:32Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
What's Up with Liz?Robbie knows something is going on as Liz secretly searches for a new job, the team hosts a bachelorette party from California, and Nicole has a secret admirer.09/29/2018
- 39:32Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
The Final BachWhile preparing for the final party of the season, Liz's resignation means more work for everyone else, Robbie tries to secure an investor, and Nicole sticks up for Liz.10/07/2018