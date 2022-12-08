FRIDAYS 10/9c
CMT Campfire Sessions

Country artists swap stories with a small group of guests and perform acoustic versions of their hit songs and new music as they gather around a campfire.
Latest Episode

About CMT Campfire Sessions

Country music's biggest superstars, as well as up-and-coming singer-songwriters, perform acoustic sets of their hit songs and new tracks, and swap stories with a small group of guests beside a campfire.

Follow