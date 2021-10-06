CMT Campfire Sessions
Country artists swap stories with a small group of guests and perform acoustic versions of their hit songs and new music as they gather around a campfire.
S1 • E1
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon RandallJack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall cozy up beneath the stars to perform "Two-Step Down to Texas," "Tin Man," "I Don't Like It" and more from their album "The Marfa Tapes."06/10/2021
S1 • E2
Kane BrownKane Brown and the members of Restless Road kick back with "Lose It," "Take Me Home," a moment of inspired improvisation, a soulful rendition of Kane's "Worship You" and more.06/10/2021
S1 • E3
Brothers OsborneBrothers Osborne gather around the campfire to perform bluegrass versions of their tunes "I'm Not for Everyone," "Hatin' Somebody," "Dead Man's Curve" and more from their album "Skeletons."06/17/2021
S1 • E4
Lady ALady A gets cozy around the campfire to perform acoustic versions of their hits "Need You Now," "Like a Lady," "Let It Be Love" and more.06/24/2021
S1 • E5
CoversBrothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and more perform acoustic renditions of classic songs including "On the Road Again," "Dreams" and "When Will I Be Loved."07/01/2021
S1 • E6
Kelsea BalleriniKelsea Ballerini tells stories about her songwriting process and joins her band to perform "Peter Pan," "hole in the bottle," "homecoming queen?" and "half of my hometown."07/08/2021
S1 • E7
Keb' Mo'Keb' Mo' and his band perform "I Don't Know," "Oklahoma," "Old Me Better" and "Sunny and Warm" while musing about married life and growing older.07/15/2021
S1 • E8
Trisha YearwoodTrisha Yearwood and her band perform acoustic versions of "Find a Way," "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe," and she shares the spotlight with Mitch Rossell on "Ran into You."07/22/2021
S1 • E9
Little Big TownThe members of Little Big Town gather around to share memories and play songs from their catalog including "Pontoon," "Throw Your Love Away" and "Girl Crush."04/12/2022