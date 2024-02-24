YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ For Free
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Smashing Glass
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
CMT Smashing Glass
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Smashing Glass
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
CMT Smashing Glass
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
CMT Campfire Sessions
FRIDAYS 10/9c
FRIDAYS 10/9c
Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch, NEEDTOBREATHE, Riley Green and Sara Evans are gathered around the campfire to share stories and intimate performances.
Watch Episodes
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
38:20
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E7
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker and his band cozy up to a campfire and share stories behind the songs, performing acoustic versions of "Beers and Sunshine," "Alright," "Wagon Wheel" and more.
02/24/2024
39:59
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E6
Sara Evans
Award-winning artist Sara Evans joins her children to share stories about growing up on the road and perform acoustic versions of her hits like "Suds in the Bucket" and "Born to Fly."
02/16/2024
37:28
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E5
Love Songs
Riley Green, Sara Evans, Chris Young and more share their favorite love songs and perform recent and classic hits including "Best Part," "When You Say Nothing at All" and "At Last."
02/09/2024
39:09
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E4
Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch shares stories about his early days in country music and performs songs like "Cowboys and Angels," "Thinking 'Bout You" and "Small Town Boy."
02/02/2024
38:18
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E3
Riley Green
Singer-songwriter Riley Green pays tribute to his small town roots with an intimate performance of hits including "There Was This Girl," "Different 'Round Here" and more.
01/26/2024
39:53
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E2
NEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE gather 'round the campfire to trade stories about growing up, making music and finding their place in between performances of "Brother," "Great Night," "Banks" and more.
01/19/2024
39:59
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E1
Chris Young
Chris Young gathers around the campfire with his band members and "Famous Friends" Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris DeStefano to perform hits like "Gettin' You Home" and "At the End of a Bar."
01/12/2024
39:59
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E9
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition
CMT's Next Women of Country Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Priscilla Block and Tenille Townes gather around to share stories and perform renditions of new and classic Christmas songs.
12/06/2023
About