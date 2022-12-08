CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E5
Brett EldredgeBrett Eldredge and friends hit CMT's ultimate backyard bonfire to perform twangy tunes like "Gabrielle" and "Beat of the Music," swap stories under the string lights, and goof off together.08/12/2022
S2 • E4
Old DominionOld Dominion gets together with Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne on the front porch to play acoustic versions of their songs "Make It Sweet," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "Hotel Key" and more.08/05/2022
S2 • E3
Clay Walker & Tracy LawrenceFresh off a co-headlining tour, buddies Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence sing their signature songs like "Sticks and Stones" and "What's It to You," and back each other up as bandmates.07/29/2022
S2 • E2
Brandy ClarkSinger-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."07/22/2022
S2 • E1
Jason AldeanJason Aldean and his band jam together under the stars while playing "Tattoos on This Town," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," and more, and take turns telling songwriting stories.07/15/2022