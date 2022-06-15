shows
news
CMT Crossroads
Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
Watch Episodes
Season 21
Season 21
Season 20
Season 18
Season 15
Season 7
Season 1
42:00
Sign in to Watch
S21 • E2
Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.
06/15/2022
59:58
Sign in to Watch
S21 • E1
LeAnn Rimes & Friends
LeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.
04/14/2022
About CMT Crossroads
