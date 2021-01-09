CMT Crossroads
Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
S20 • E2
Nelly & FriendsHip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."09/01/2021
S20 • E3
CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & FriendsBrett Young celebrates his first Christmas album with a holiday special featuring Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Boyz II Men and more performing seasonal classics.12/08/2021