CMT Crossroads
Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
S1 • E2
Kelly Clarkson & RebaKelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire chat about their Southern roots and influences in between performances of their songs "Since U Been Gone," "Does He Love You," "Fancy" and more.06/24/2007
S20 • E1
Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo PriceAcclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff and Grammy-nominated country singer Margo Price share personal stories and perform each other's hits, including "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Hey Mama."03/26/2021