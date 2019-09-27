shows
news
CMT Crossroads
Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
S18 • E72
Sheryl Crow & Friends
Performing songs off her album "Threads," Sheryl Crow duets with an unbelievable lineup, including Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and more.
09/27/2019