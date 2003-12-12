CMT Crossroads

Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
CMT Crossroads | Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini | Performances

8 Videos

CMT Crossroads: Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young Performances

8 Videos

CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends | Interviews

6 Videos

CMT Crossroads Brooks & Dunn and Friends Performances