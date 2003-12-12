CMT Crossroads
Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Performance
- Sneak Peek
- Interview
- 43:03Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Pat Benatar & Martina McBrideRocker Pat Benatar and country singer Martina McBride discuss their storied music careers and perform each other's hit songs, including "Heartbreaker," "Independence Day" and "We Belong."12/12/2003
- 40:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E50
Katy Perry & Kacey MusgravesKaty Perry and Kacey Musgraves reflect on their music and team up for unique renditions of their hit songs, including "Teenage Dream," "Merry Go 'Round," "Firework" and "Follow Your Arrow."06/13/2014
- 39:59Sign in to Watch
S18 • E71
Brooks & Dunn and FriendsLuke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.06/28/2019
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S18 • E74
Gavin DeGraw & Chris YoungPop star Gavin DeGraw and country singer Chris Young share their personal stories and perform each other's hits live together, including "Not Over You" and "I'm Comin' Over."12/13/2019