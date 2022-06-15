CMT Crossroads
Country artists are paired with musicians from different genres and share their love of music onstage.
S21 • E2
Black Pumas & Mickey GuytonMickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.06/15/2022
S21 • E1
LeAnn Rimes & FriendsLeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.04/14/2022