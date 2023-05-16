YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Stages: Scotty McCreery
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp
CMT Summer Sessions
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Stages: Scotty McCreery
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp
CMT Summer Sessions
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
CMT Crossroads
CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres, and on each episode, the stars share their common love of music.
Watch Episodes
Season 22
Season 22
Season 21
Season 20
Season 12
Season 6
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S22 • E2
The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker
The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker discuss their careers and take the stage in Austin, Texas, to perform hits like "Hard to Handle," "Wagon Wheel," "She Talks to Angels" and more.
05/16/2023
43:30
Sign In to Watch
S22 • E1
FOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY reminisce about the early days of their careers and take the stage together to perform their hits "Unsung Hero," "Freedom Was a Highway" and more.
03/01/2023
About CMT Crossroads Season 22
Follow