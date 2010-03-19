YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
CMT Crossroads
CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres, and on each episode, the stars share their common love of music.
S9 • E1
Jimmy Buffett & Zac Brown Band
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett will share the stage with this year’s breakout artist known for its Southern Rock and dynamic stage show, the Zac Brown Band.
03/19/2010
