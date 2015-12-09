CMT Documentaries
Get an inside look at legendary country music landmarks, the story behind iconic movies and country music stars.
S1 • E4
Johnny Cash: American RebelAn epic tribute to this gifted artist, social activist and legendary entertainer, “Johnny Cash: American Rebel” celebrates the life and artistry of the Man in Black through the unique perspective of twelve of his greatest songs.09/12/2015
S1 • E2
The BanditThe Bandit is a film about 70s superstar Burt Reynolds, his best friend, roommate and stunt-double Hal Needham, and the making of their unlikely smash-hit Smokey & The Bandit.08/06/2016
S1 • E3
Chicken PeopleChicken is just food for most folks, but raising the perfect chicken is an all-consuming passion for some.11/23/2016