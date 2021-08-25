shows
news
CMT Giants: Charley Pride
CMT Giants: Charley Pride
Friends, family and fans of the late Charley Pride honor the country titan in this special featuring live performances and heartfelt tributes.
59:00
S1 • E1
CMT Giants: Charley Pride
CMT honors the iconic life and legacy of Charley Pride with special performances of his hit songs from Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker and more, along with archival footage from his career.
08/25/2021