Cody Alan Host

Cody Alan is beloved by country music fans and Nashville stars alike. As a cohost of Hot 20 Countdown, his face is seen weekly on CMT’s flagship music show. On the radio, he’s heard by millions, making him the ultimate insider.





Cody has built his reputation as a highly regarded radio host. In 2017, he made headlines by coming out as gay. He partners with GLAAD to host the annual Concert for Love and Acceptance. He's traveled around the globe to support the armed forces at U.S. military bases in Alaska, Washington, South Korea and more. With the inclusion of the American Forces Network, Cody's shows have been heard on over 1,000 bases and naval carriers in 160 countries. His memoir "Hear's The Thing" features many of his on-air adventures, his coming out story and the lessons learned by truly listening.





He has won multiple awards, including being named National On-Air Personality of the Year by the Country Music Association, as well as the Academy of Country Music's Personality of the Year twice. In 2022, Cody received the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign for his efforts in leading the LGBTQ+ community.