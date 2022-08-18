CMT Music Videos

Watch your favorite country music videos and learn about up-and-coming country music artists.
- New03:55PerformanceAndrew Farriss - "You Are My Rock"Andrew Farriss, a founding member of the Australian rock band INXS, shows gratitude to someone who is always there for him in the music video for his single "You Are My Rock."08/18/2022
- 04:31PerformanceCalling Cadence - "Good Day"Calling Cadence fills a stripped-down stage with their hearty sound in the music video for "Good Day," a foot-stomping fusion of funk, country and rock.07/27/2022
- 03:21PerformanceFaren Rachels - "Had to Be There"Faren Rachels sings about the pain of a parent who isn't around for their children's formative moments in the music video for her song "Had to Be There."07/12/2022
- 03:08PerformanceBlane Howard - "Boot 'N' Rally"Blane Howard plays for a buzzing bar crowd in his music video for "Boot 'N' Rally," a catchy song about pulling yourself up by your cowboy bootstraps.05/23/2022
- 03:18PerformanceSarah Darling - "Pretender"Sarah Darling travels through the desert alone as she starts over after a love gone wrong in the video for her track "Pretender," about the one she left behind.02/09/2022
- 03:00PerformanceRobby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."01/24/2022
- 03:22PerformanceTiffany Woys - "About Love"Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."12/07/2021
- 03:29PerformanceStephanie Jacques - "Because of That"Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.11/22/2021
- 03:38PerformanceKristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.11/19/2021
- 03:24PerformanceCamille Parker - "The Flame"Camille Parker sings about always being in pursuit of an unattainable love in the music video for her song "The Flame," directed by Tom Flynn.11/18/2021
- 03:32PerformanceWade Bowen - "When Love Comes Around"Wade Bowen sings about unending devotion in the music video for his song "When Love Comes Around," from his EP "Where Phones Don't Work."11/11/2021
- 04:03PerformanceRandy Travis - "No Place Like Home" (2021 Remaster)Randy Travis sings of a perfect love in the music video for his 1986 hit "No Place Like Home," which was originally written by Paul Overstreet and recently remastered to improve sound quality.10/13/2021
