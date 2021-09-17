Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
S16 • E1
Judges' ShowcaseAs 51 rookies and veterans arrive to chase their dreams, the candidates hope to prove their talent with a standout solo performance and take on the kick line in the Judges' Showcase.09/17/2021
S16 • E2
You Came to Play!Melissa Rycroft comes to the first rehearsal to see which newbies have showmanship, DCC alum Natalie Woods hosts a rookie at her home, and Kelli and Judy make the first cuts of the season.09/24/2021
S16 • E3
Call the Medic!The 47 hopefuls learn the mechanics of the kickline, a rookie's injuries put her out of commission, and choreographer Evan Miller teaches a dance routine that calls for power and precision.10/01/2021
S16 • E4
Social Media DilemmaWith nine cuts looming before the team's first game, the hopefuls show off their freestyle dancing, get fit for their official uniforms and learn new choreography from Denise Dicharry.10/08/2021
S16 • E5
Turn Them OutChoreographer Criscilla Anderson uses her cancer battle to inspire the dancers, veteran mentors offer style tips to the rookies, and Travis Wall helps Judy and Kelli make their next cut.10/15/2021
S16 • E6
Stomp the Roach!The hopefuls practice the highly precise entrance routine and jump kicks for the first time, Jordann shares a vulnerable personal story, and Judy and Kelli make two more tough cuts.10/22/2021
S16 • E7
Show Group ShowdownAs the remaining ladies try out for the media-savvy Show Group, Judy and Kelli are faced with yet another difficult decision, and some dancers rise to glory while others' hearts are broken.10/29/2021
S16 • E8
I've Heard Rumors...Makeovers give the dancers renewed confidence, alum Yuko shares exciting personal news, veteran Lisa makes a hard decision, and Kelli questions Alora-Rose about a rumored distraction.11/05/2021
S16 • E9
You Are Wasting Our Time!Week nine of training camp intensifies when Kelli and Judy confront Alora-Rose and deliberate squad dismissal decisions one week before the first game of the season.11/12/2021
S16 • E10
Everybody Needs a DreamKelli and Judy slyly make the final squad announcement, and the new team faces several obstacles before taking the field for their first game as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.11/19/2021
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 16
Cheerleading hopefuls travel from near and far to follow their dreams and audition for a highly coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' squad.