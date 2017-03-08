STREAM THE SHOWTIME® ORIGINAL SERIES GEORGE AND TAMMY
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 12
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
41:27
S12 • E1
Auditions Begin
Hundreds of women converge on AT&T Stadium to start the process of trying out for a coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
08/03/2017
40:26
S12 • E2
Semis
With the field narrowed down to 119 candidates, the pressure is on: they must quickly learn a power pom routine and the famous kickline in order to perform them before the judges.
08/10/2017
40:27
S12 • E3
Finals
Veteran members of the squad join the new candidates to be judged on a panel interview, a solo dance performance and their appearance as seen on the big screen.
08/17/2017
40:27
S12 • E4
Empty Your Bucket
Forty-four women begin training camp at the new $1 billion Cowboys facility, The Star -- and find out that eight of them will be sent home this summer.
08/24/2017
40:27
S12 • E5
Getting the Look
The women undergo a fitness test and receive Kelli's legendary hair and makeup transformations to get the classic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look.
08/31/2017
39:47
S12 • E6
Media Training
Kelli gives the rookie candidates media training to determine who would best represent the DCC at press events, and NBC news anchor Meredith Land tests their on-camera interview skills.
09/07/2017
39:50
S12 • E7
Personality Testing
Kelli takes the women on location to see how they interact during a public appearance.
09/14/2017
39:48
S12 • E8
Picture Perfect
Katy Perry's choreographer, Nick Florez, stops by to offer some performance advice, and the cheerleaders wear the DCC uniform for the first time to pose for their cameo photos.
09/21/2017
39:46
S12 • E9
Hit the Field
The squad does an appearance to support pop music star Demi Lovato, and the women must learn the entrance to the famed pregame dance quickly to stay in the running.
09/28/2017
39:49
S12 • E10
The Next Step
With two suspended vets, the team must re-block formations for the upcoming Hall of Fame performance, and the rookie candidates try to get their footing during this tough rehearsal.
10/12/2017
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 12