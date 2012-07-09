YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Watch Episodes
Season 7
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
1:19:54
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E1
Episode 1
Six hundred hopefuls from all around the country face the judges in a grueling series of auditions to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for the 2012 season.
09/07/2012
39:48
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E2
Episode 2
The stakes get higher as the new candidates uproot their lives to begin training in Dallas, and one woman's past threatens to destroy her future as a cheerleader.
09/14/2012
39:52
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E3
Episode 3
As the second week of training begins, strenuous rehearsal routines lead to injuries, the candidates receive some Olympic-level training and Kelli and Judy delegate group leaders.
09/21/2012
39:50
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E4
Episode 4
The women receive DCC-approved makeovers before rehearsing their routines, and Kelli and Judy get to know some of the out-of-state candidates a little better.
09/28/2012
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E5
Episode 5
DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter runs an intense rehearsal while Kelli is out sick, the remaining candidates enjoy a photoshoot, and the groups bond over a bowling night with the veterans.
10/05/2012
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E6
Episode 6
Another week of training camp kicks off with a rehearsal on the field at the Cowboys' home stadium, and the women start to feel the pressure as Kelli and Judy narrow down their final cuts.
10/12/2012
37:08
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E7
Episode 7
As training camp comes to an end, Kelli and Judy hold one final field rehearsal before announcing which women will be a part of the final DCC squad.
10/19/2012
38:30
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E8
Episode 8
The squad gears up for their first game day performance, some of the rookies meet with a nutritionist, and the women gear up for photoshoot south of the border.
10/26/2012
39:49
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E9
Episode 9
The cheerleaders head to Mexico for a swimsuit calendar photoshoot, everyone gets their own moment in a fashion show, and Kelli and Judy feel the pressure to select the right images.
11/02/2012
33:46
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E10
Episode 10
The dancers endure an intense rehearsal schedule as Kelli and Judy prepare for their first regular home game performance, and one hopeful's tardiness creates stress for everyone.
11/09/2012
Show More Episodes
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 7