Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 10
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
39:01
S10 • E3
An Emotional Beginning
As training camp starts, candidates start to crack, Kelli lays down the law, and Melissa Rycroft offers hope and advice on how to make it through.
08/20/2015
39:39
S10 • E6
Having a Bad Day
Cameos and show group auditions push new candidates and vets to their limits, Melissa Rycroft tries to save a DCC who's hanging by a thread, and a Kelli office visit has a shocking outcome.
09/10/2015
39:32
S10 • E7
The Cutting Board
Emotions are supercharged as Kelli and Judy make a lot of tough cuts to keep up the quality of the squad.
09/17/2015
31:32
S10 • E8
Living the Dream
Kelli finally announces the squad, injuries threaten the opening of Cowboys training camp, and game day chaos endangers a flawless performance.
09/24/2015
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 10