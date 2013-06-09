YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
GET PARAMOUNT+
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Watch Episodes
Season 8
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E1
The Journey Begins
Dreams are on the line as the tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2013-2014 squad begin.
09/06/2013
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E2
Return of the Vets
The pressure mounts as 54 new candidates compete with 32 returning veterans for a coveted spot in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders training camp.
09/13/2013
39:50
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E3
Pressure to Perform
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch, and the first meeting is filled with excitement and energy -- and surprising news for the veterans.
09/20/2013
39:49
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E4
Harsh Reality
Episode re-built by Multi-Platform to sit under the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team series
09/27/2013
39:50
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E5
Appearance Counts
The candidates are challenged when guest choreographer DJ Guthrie teaches them a new dance style, and Kelli and Judy have some tough decisions to make about who will remain on the squad.
10/04/2013
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E6
A Toxic Situation
The candidates hold their breath as Kitty Carter pays a visit to training camp, taking no prisoners as she rips into the new dancers as well as the vets.
10/18/2013
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E7
The Pressure Cooker
With their futures on the line, the training camp candidates try to push through their heightened emotions to show Kelli and Judy they deserve to be part of the team.
10/25/2013
37:27
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E8
Game Day
The candidates get a last chance to impress before finally learning their fate, and dreams start coming true as the ones who make the team pose for the squad photo.
11/01/2013
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 8